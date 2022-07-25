Port of San Diego’s Environmental Efforts Recognized with Green Marine Certification

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego has been re-certified by Green Marine, North America’s most extensive voluntary environmental certification program for the maritime industry. The port first enrolled in Green Marine in 2018 and, at that time, was the second port in California to become a Green Marine participant.

The port had to undergo a rigorous evaluation of its environmental initiatives to earn the re-certification. An accredited third party then verified the results of the assessment. The program addresses 14 key areas, including community relations and environmental leadership, with precise criteria that measure progress beyond regulations.

Areas in which the port was evaluated include initiatives for reducing greenhouse gas and air pollutants, spill prevention and stormwater management, community impacts, environmental leadership, waste management, and underwater noise.

Initiatives were ranked on a 1-to-5 scale based on detailed criteria that Green Marine’s performance indicators specified. Overall, the Port of San Diego ranked in the top ten percent of North American ports in the Green Marine program, with an average score of 4.3 out of 5 across all categories.