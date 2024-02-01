Sailing Calendar Events

Yacht Racing 101 – Sailor to Sailboat Racer in Three Free Seminars

Learn to start racing sailboats as skipper or crew in just three sessions.

The first session will take you through prep and your first race. The second session is about sailing faster, smarter and moving up the leaderboard. The final seminar delves into the 10 most commonly encountered Racing Rules of Sailing. Join us for one or all three talk, about an hour each.

The free Saturday morning seminars are hosted by Buccaneer YC at the Holiday Harbor Boaters Lounge, 241 Watchorn Walk (Berth 34), San Pedro. For more info or to RSVP, please email thebucyc@gmail.com.

Yacht Racing 101.1: Your First Race – 10 a.m. Feb. 17

Interested in sailboat racing? This one-hour seminar provides all the info you need to start racing, from boat prep to sailing the course. We’ll cover the equipment needed, how to find crew, joining a race, what to expect on race day and how to get around the track quickly and safely.

Note: You do NOT need a race boat. Most sailboat racing is handicapped and almost any boat can be competitive.

Yacht Racing 101.2: Upping Your Game – 10 a.m. March 2

During this one-hour seminar, we’ll go over tips for better boat handling, improving boat speed, managing the course and team building. New and seasoned sailors alike will learn simple techniques for becoming a contender and securing that first podium finish.

Yacht Racing 101.3: 10 Common Racing Rules – 10 a.m. March 9

The Racing Rules of Sailing can be complex and intimidating. But after this 90-minute seminar, you’ll know more than enough to get safely around the racecourse. Using examples and a whiteboard, we’ll break down the only 10 rules you need to know. Expect a lively discussion and an illustrated handout.