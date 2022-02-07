TB Metalart Thanks Jim Wood for AB817

SACRAMENTO—On Jan.19, Wayne Kotow, Executive Director at Coastal Conservation Association of California, hand-delivered two handmade fish plaques designed by TB Metalart, a handcrafted metal art company created and owned by Todd Burton since 2018, to Assemblymember Jim Wood and his staffer Paul Ramey for their persistence in getting AB817 (a 12-month fishing license) passed last year. Governor Newsom signed the assembly bill into action on Oct. 7, 2021, bringing a true 365-day fishing license and mobile application to California, designed to make fishing easier, more accessible, and offer the option for an electronic fishing license. The bill was first introduced by Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) to encourage more Californians to fish and increase fishing license revenues that fund critical state fishing and conservation programs.

The fish are creatively constructed from stainless steel, copper, and aluminum and then mounted on wooden plaques. Burton is a kayak fisherman out of San Diego and an art hobbyist. Burton has always dabbled in custom work like wood shopping and tile working; he used to make fish sculptures out of palm fronds. Burton has an array of different saltwater and freshwater fish, marine plants, and birds, and much more to choose from on the TB Metlart website.