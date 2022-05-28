The Port of San Diego Commits $850,000 to Support Environmental Education Programs in the Bay

SAN DIEGO⸺ The San Diego Board of Port Commissioners approved agreements with 12 environmental education programs within San Diego Bay. The agreements are part of the port’s Environmental Education Program, established in 2003, to engage students, teachers, and the community in environmentally friendly practices and education. “The Port of San Diego is pleased to provide environmental education opportunities to students within the Port’s five member cities and throughout the San Diego Bay watershed, which reaches as far east as Mount Laguna,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in a May 18 press release. “Educating students, their teachers, and families within these areas is crucial to protecting the health and environment of San Diego Bay and our surrounding waterfront.” Proposals were scored and ranked, and port staff recommended $850,000 in funding over three years for 12 of the programs. The funding will come from the port’s Environmental Fund. Projects include San Diego Coastkeeper, Ocean Discovery Institute, I Love a Clean San Diego, Chula Vista Elementary School District, and several other projects which provide environmental education opportunities. To learn more, see https://www.portofsandiego.org.

Share This:

































