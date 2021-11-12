The United States Coast Guard Honors Captain and Crew for Rescuing 25 Migrants Adrift at Sea

SAN DIEGO一 At the San Diego Port Tenants Association 32nd Anniversary Dinner, the captain and crew of the sportfishing vessel, the New Lo-an, were honored by the United States Coast Guard for coming to the rescue of 25 migrants adrift at sea. On Oct. 22, the San Diego-based

commercial sportfishing boat, the New Lo-an, was out for bluefin tuna fishing when Captain Markus Medak spotted 25 people adrift on a panga boat intended for two to four people. Medak and his crew placed a distress call for help and tossed the small boat a line and basic provisions

while they waited for help. The panga had been adrift for three days without food, water, or life jackets. The USCG responded to the rescue with a C-27 aircraft and the cutter Tern. USCG Captain Tim Barelli, sector commander for the San Diego sector, presented a Certificate of

Appreciation from the Commandant of the USCG to Medak at the dinner. “We are grateful we were in the right place at the right time with the right experience to be able to help,” Medak said in a press release from SDPTA. “Sportfishing is our livelihood, and our passion teaches us all

respect for the ocean. We appreciate the U. S. Coast Guard for this recognition and for the work they do to keep us all safe in the ocean.”