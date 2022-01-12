Vermont Will Implement New Fishing Regulations as of 2022

VERMONT— As of Jan. 1, anglers are reminded by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife that a new series of fishing regulations will go into effect in the new year. The department says the changes are simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities. The changes allow anglers to fish almost every body of water in the state all year round while practicing catch and release. Changes include:

fishing year-round while using artificial lures and flies for almost any species in any water if you practice catch and release.

In certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout now starts January 1.

You can now keep eight trout from streams and rivers. This means eight total fish of any combination of brook, brown or rainbow trout.

Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.

All these change s means that the number of regulation tables in the Fishing Guide has been reduced from 10 to 3.

For more information, visit the Vermont Department of Fish and wildlife website.