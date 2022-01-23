Whale Calf Sighting in Dana Point

DANA POINT— Whale watchers were in for a fun surprise when the Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari caught sight of a gray whale calf and its mother for the first time this season. The pair was sighted just off the Headlands as they made their way south to Baja California, according to an article from MSN.com.

The calf popped its head out of the ocean to expose its heart-shaped blow, a significant feature on gray whales, according to Giselle Anderson of Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. Although most pregnant gray whales give birth in warm and safe lagoons in Baja, it is possible that some calves don’t want to wait until that point in the journey, and enter the migration route early, according to the whale watching group.