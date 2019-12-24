Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Port of L.A. enters into negotiations for new boatyard” (Nov. 15-28)

Authorities of Los Angeles are just killing a boating community and boating itself. Prices for millionaires, boaters cannot find a place to pull out a boat from the water and do some work and maintenance.

Mikhail

RE: “Port of San Diego looks into updating in-water hull cleaning policy” (Oct. 18- 31)

Billy Knickerbocker nails it. I’m not sure why some people have such a hard-on for hull cleaners, but they do. This guy Tom Rega is clearly one of them. The inference that divers intentionally remove anti fouling paint in order to increase fouling on their customer’s boats (and thereby increase business) is ludicrous at best and ignorant at worst.

Matthew Peterson

RE: “Catalina Island Co. plans to shut down Casino theater” (Nov. 29- Dec. 12)

Seeing a movie at the Casino is always on my list of events to attend every time I sail to Avalon. I almost had a meltdown when Olaf’s closed! I have sailed to Catalina Island 53 times over the last six years. Going to miss my walks to the theater.

Caleb

We are new to the Avalon community. We sailed our boat from San Francisco, and loved it so much we permanently moved our boat to Long Beach so we can visit Avalon monthly! The Casino is a major focal point of Catalina’s charm! I think it needs more advertising and posting of costs. I also like the idea of ordering food and beverages as you go in, and for them to be delivered quietly as the film is getting started… the movie closure would take away some of Avalon’s charm. Please listen to ideas from the community on how to keep it open.

Kathie