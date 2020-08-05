Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Long Beach amends maintenance contract with Los Cerritos Wetlands” (June 26-July 9)

In the Manila Dunes well-meaning folks removed non-native vegetation resulting in the draining of the very wetlands that we were paying to enhance. Now our once fixed dunes are now destabilized, wildlife has disappeared and erosion is out of control. Please learn from our mistake, don’t listen to Nativists.

Dan Edrich

RE: “King Harbor Mooring Field Revenues Don’t Cover Maintenance Costs: Should it be Reduced?” (July 10-23)

Insufficient information is provided in the article for any reasonable evaluation, even aside from the requirements of the Grant Agreement with DBW. There is also a hint, but no real information that the private contractors involved with management and maintenance may not be happy with the current arrangement. The occupancy rate as presented is dismal, but there s no real information about possible reasons, ranging from condition of the individual moorings, limitations on length of stay, cost per night calculations, comparative costs for short term slips, availability of services (starting with shore boat service), location comfort, security (crime), safety (natural events) and so on. All should be available and in the mix before any meaningful discussion can take place. Opinion surveys are not cheap, or accurate, depending on the method, sources, and payer, but I’d bet some people have some readily accessible, reliable, and independent sources already have some information, maybe some ideas and more than a few suggestions.

Brian Aherne

All comments are edited for grammar and clarity.