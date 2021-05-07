Letters/Online Comments 

RE: “Appeals Court Sides with Redondo City in 2017 Lawsuit” (April 2-15)

Former failed RB City Council candidate Doug Rodriguez, a buddy of Chris Voisey and Arnette Travis, filed an anonymous*, FPPC complaint against these same people and ROW, and it, too, was just dismissed as being without merit. I hope the California AG and the State Bar Assn. looks into this multi-pronged, coordinated campaign to attack, intimidate and harm the reputations and livelihoods of local community activists.

* Rodriguez erred in achieving anonymity by including self-aggrandizing personal details which revealed his identity.

S Martin

RE: “Private Boaters Help Keep Catalina Island Afloat During Year of COVID” (March 19 – April 1)

Good article on Catalina’s recovery. Not sure visitation can be down by more than 100% since that would mean it was at zero. Maybe a typo?

Ian McCallum

RE: “Riverside County Hosts First Fishing Derby” (April 16-29)

I fished that lake in the 90s and it is one of the most unattractive lakes. But it is silly to require masks for an outdoor event. I guess I’m surprised CA is having the event at all.

Bruce Brewer