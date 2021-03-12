American Legion Yacht Club to Host Whale Regatta March 27

The race will start and finish in the vicinity of the Newport Pier and is dedicated to the annual migration of whales.

NEWPORT BEACH—American Legion Yacht Club will host the annual Whale Regatta in Newport Beach on March 27. The race is dedicated to the annual migration of gray whales, which journey from their nursery grounds in Baja, California, to their feeding grounds in Alaska between the months of March and May.

The regatta will start and finish near Newport Pier. The first warning signal is scheduled for 11:25 a.m. on March 27.

The regatta will be governed by the 2021-2024 Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), except as altered by the Sailing Instructions. Sailing Instructions will be available after 10 p.m. on March 25 and will be posted to the American Legion Yacht Club website and on Regatta Network.

The fleet will be divided into appropriate classes based on their Base Random Leg Course (RLC) Ratings. There will be PHRF Classes, PHRF Non-Spinnaker classes, and Non-Spinnaker Cruising Classes. Cruising Class entrants without PHRF Certificate are required to submit a completed and signed Cruising Class Rating Form to the race committee chair via email at race@alyc.com. Scoring will be according to RRS A4 Low Point System.

Registration can be completed online at regattanetwork.com/event/21787 5.2. The entry fee is $35 if paid by 5 p.m. on March 25. An additional late entry fee of $5 is automatically added by Regatta Network after that date and time.

Moorings and transit slips are available through Newport Marina Park, which can be contacted at 949-270-8159. For additional information about the regatta contact American Legion Yacht Club at 949-673- 5002.