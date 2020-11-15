J/22 Fleet takes to the water in La Playa Frostbite Series

SAN DIEGO—The La Playa Frostbite Series is officially underway, with the J/22 Fleet at the heart of competition. The regatta series began on Nov. 8 and continues through Jan. 3, 2021.

Skippers must be a member of San Diego YC’s J/22 Fleet, according to the regatta’s sailing instructions; skippers would also be allowed to charter a boat on a per-use basis.

Sailing takes place on non-consecutive Sundays, between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3, 2021. Ten boats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first race will begin with a warning signal at 1 p.m. on schedule racing days. The last warning signal will be given at 3:30 p.m.

The following items are permitted to be on board: basic hand tools; adhesive tape; elastic line; non-permanent marking pens; tell tale material; watch; timer; handheld compass; shackles; clevis pins; and, Velcro tape.

Crew substitutions, according to the sailing instructions, are encouraged.

Awarding of trophies will take place after the regatta’s final race.

Online registration is available at sdyc.org/calendar/event/j-22-frostbite-series20.