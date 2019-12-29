Long Beach YC kicks of new decade with a ‘pursuit’

Two Gates Pursuit Race will be held during first weekend of 2020.

LONG BEACH—Monohulls and multihulls larger than 20 feet in overall length (Area C PHRF RLC rating of 228 or less) are among the sailboats invited to compete in the Two Gates Pursuit Race; the regatta is hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and will be held on Jan. 5, 2020.

XS Racing or ORCA rated boats with valid certificates and any member of a recognized yacht club are also invited to enter the regatta.

The Race Committee will determine class breaks (based upon entries); entries will be divided into three classes, according to the Notice of Race.

Entries can be submitted online through the Regatta Network or via the Long Beach YC official entry form at the club. All entries must be submitted by 11 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020. Late entries could be accepted and would be judged on a case-by-case basis. The entry fee is $30.

“Starting times will be staggered according to each boat’s assigned rating,” the Notice of Race stated. The list of starting times will be posted online (www.lbyc.org) and available at the yacht club by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2020.

First warning will be at 11:55 a.m. A no host bar and trophy presentation will begin at the yacht club at 6 p.m., after sailing. Sailing Instructions will be available by noon on Jan. 3. The venue will be Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors.

Course 1 (the default) will start at the exit of Long Beach Harbor, through Queen’s Gate and into Los Angeles Harbor through Angel’s Gate. The course then exits Long Beach Harbor (through Queen’s Gate), around Mark 10 (east end of Long Beach Breakwater) to port, around Mark 32 to port, and then to the finish. The total handicap distance is 13.2 nautical miles.

The Racing Committee could add a second course featuring challenging weather conditions. Competitors should pay attention to VHF 68 prior to the attention signal, according to the Notice of Race. This course would be 5.17 nautical miles in distance.

Trophies will be awarded after the race and awarded for both class and overall.

All of Long Beach YC’s facilities are open to competitors and guests throughout the regatta.

Contact Race Director Jess Gerry (jessg@lbyc.org or 562-598-9401) or Principal Race Officer Tony Rietdyk (trietdryk@socall.rr.com or 714-362-1626) for more information about the Two Gates Pursuit Race.