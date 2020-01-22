Mayor Norris Poulson Trophy up for grabs at Mid-Winter Around Catalina Race

Los Angeles Yacht Club’s opening race of 2020 is open to any yachts with a SoCal PHRF handicap (up to a 180 rating).

LOS ANGELES—The first regatta on the Los Angeles Yacht Club 2020 calendar is the Mid-Winter Around Catalina Race, which takes place on Feb. 1.

Any yacht with a Southern California PHRF handicap – maximum allowable rating of 180 – is eligible to compete in the regatta. The entry fee is $80 and must be paid by 6 p.m. on Jan. 30.

This race’s starting line will be located inside Los Angeles Harbor, about three-quarters of a mile from Angels Gate. The Notice of Race states the vicinity of the start line will be at N33 41.9’ and W118 15.1’.

All vessels must also cross the finish line to complete the race – the finish line will be in the vicinity of the start.

The racecourse is as follows: start at Angels Gate, leave Santa Catalina Island to port and return to finish, in the vicinity of Angels Gate. First warning signal will be at 11:55 a.m.; subsequent starts will follow from that point, as required.

Sailing Instructions will be available at the Los Angeles YC front desk at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. All race documents will also be available online at layc.org.

A post-race reception will be held on Feb. 2, at 5 p.m., for competitors and their families and guests. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar will be available.

Trophies will be presented at the reception. The top prize is the Mayor Norris Poulson Trophy, awarded to the overall winning yacht on corrected time in PHRF.

Other trophies will be awarded depending on class size: up to four entries, one trophy; five to seven entries, two trophies; and, eight or more entries, three trophies. All trophies will be awarded based upon corrected time finishes.

Berthing will be available at Los Angeles YC, but on a limited basis. Contact the yacht club for more information.

Los Angeles YC is located at 285 Whaler’s Walk in San Pedro; its phone number and website are 310-831-1203 and layc.org.