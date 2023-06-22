On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

2023 Offshore Racing Series (July 1)

The Dana Point Yacht Club is hosting the 2023 Offshore Racing Series from April 8 to August 19. The next event is the third of the five, the Newport Bell Buoy, on July 1. The event is governed by the Rules as defined in the 2021-2024 Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker & ORCA classes. The entry deadline for the race is at 6 p.m. on the day preceding each race date. The entry fee for each Series Race is $40. There is a competitor’s meeting on July 1 at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded following each race, and Overall Series trophies will be awarded following ORS 5 on August 19, 2023. The complete Notice of Race can be found at https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26023/2023ORS_NOR.pdf.

Harbor 20 Midsummer Regatta (July 8)

The Balboa Yacht Club will host the Harbor 20 Midsummer Regatta on July 8. This regatta is governed by the ‘rules’ as the current Racing Rules of Sailing define them. This regatta is open to all Harbor 20 sailboats skippered by a current member of the Harbor 20 Class Association who is also a current member of a yacht club or sailing organization recognized by the US Sailing Association. Eligible boats may enter online at www.balboayachtclub.com and pay an entry fee of $25. Entries must be completed by 12 p.m. on race day. Trophies will be awarded to the top three boats in each division. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.balboayachtclub.com/.

Funnette Island Race (July 16)

The South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club will host the Funnette Island Race on July 16. This race will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to monohulls with an LOA of 18 feet or greater. The registration fee is $50. The racing venue will be on the waters of South Lake Tahoe, with the starting and finishing line near Tahoe Keys. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/25865/FunnetteIslandNOR.pdf.