On the Horizon

2023 Walt Elliot Harbor Challenge (May 7)

LONG BEACH— The Long Beach Yacht Club announced to all ASPBYC Member Clubs that they are accepting challenges for the “WALT ELLIOTT HARBOR CHALLENGE,” which will take place on May 7. The Challenge race will be sailed in monohull yachts propelled by sails. Each yacht must be skippered by a member of the club that it represents, and only a club member may helm the yacht during the races for the Cup. Any member club of the ASPBYC may challenge LBYC for the Challenge Trophy. Such challenge shall be in writing, signed by a flag officer of the challenging club, state the name of the challenging club, and submitted to the LBYC Race Office at raceoffice@lbyc.org no later than February 28, 2023. The challenge shall state the class or handicap rule under which each yacht must be rated, and if a handicap rule, a rating with which each challenging and defending yacht shall have a rating that is not more than (5 percent) higher or lower. We would welcome a one-design challenge in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation-owned Catalina 37s. The Racing Rules of Sailing will govern the race. For more information, visit https://www.lbyc.org/default.aspx?p=v35EvtView&type=0&ID=206401.

Dana Point Yacht Club Spring Series (April 8-Aug. 19)

DANA POINT— This Series’s Organizing Authority (OA) is the Dana Point Yacht Club (DPYC). The Dana Point Yacht Club Race Committee (RC) will manage this Series and shall appoint a Protest Committee (PC). The event is governed by the Rules as defined in the 2021-2024 Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker & ORCA classes. PHRF Spinnaker entries must have a current PHRF rating certificate. One-Design classes may be established with five or more entries. Entrants wishing to establish a One-Design class should contact the OA at race@dpyc.org. The entry fee for each Series Race is $40. There is no separate entry fee for the Overall Series.

A competitor’s meeting is scheduled at DPYC for each race on:

ORS 2 –May 13 at 9 a.m.

ORS 3 –July 1 at 9 a.m.

ORS 4 –Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

ORS 5 –Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

Trophies will be awarded following each race, and Overall Series trophies will be awarded following ORS 5 on August 19. All classes will receive take-home trophies for each race and the Overall Series. The overall winner in the PHRF Fleet for each race will be awarded the “Top Gun” flag. In addition, the overall winner in the PHRF Fleet for the Series will be awarded a special “Top Gun” award. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://bit.ly/3UMxinp.