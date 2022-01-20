On the Horizons

Los Angeles Yacht Club 2022 Opening Day Race (Jan. 29)

SAN PEDRO— The Los Angeles Yacht Club will host its 2022 Opening Day Race on Jan. 29 in the vicinity of Los Angeles Harbor. The race is open to yachts with a current Southern California PHRF handicap. Cruising or wooden hull class yachts with a SoCal PHRF certificate will use their applicable PHRF rating, Area C, Random Leg. Cruising class entries will be allowed for any yacht with a valid PHRF rating. Yachts in this class are subject to additional rules established in the sailing instructions, which were posted at 12 p.m. on Jan. 21. The warning signal for the first classes will be at 12:55 p.m. The race’s starting point will be approximately 1.5 nautical miles northeast of Los Angeles Harbor. There is a $40 entry fee, and entries are due no later than Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Entries can be made online at the Regatta Network website at https://bit.ly/33kE8tA. This race follows the COVID-19 protocols set by federal, state and county restrictions.

2022 Winter Regatta (Jan. 29)

VENTURA一 The Ventura Yacht Club will host the 2022 Winter Regatta on Jan. 29. The regatta is open to all monohull boats whose skippers are members of the United States Yacht Racing Union and possess a current one-design certificate or a current PHRF certificate. Skippers will need to provide proof of a valid certificate with registration online or at the skipper’s meeting at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race. There is a $35 entry fee if registration is received before Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. and $45 after that date; the registration deadline is Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. The race will start at 11:30 a.m., approximately one-half mile south of the Ventura whistle buoy. For more information or registration for the race, see the Ventura Yacht Club website at https://venturayachtclub.org/racing/.

2022 Around Catalina Races 1&2 (Feb. 5 and Oct. 8)

LOS ANGELES一 The Los Angeles Yacht Club will host the first of two Around Catalina Races on Feb. 5. The race will start inside the Los Angeles Harbor, east pier 400, and the course will leave Catalina Island to port with a finish line between FL G and FL R at Angel’s Gate. The race is open to yachts with a current Southern California Area “C” Random Leg Rating PHRF handicap. In addition, skippers will need to provide a current PHRF certificate. Yachts entering the Feb. 5 race will also be included in the KENNETH WATTS Trophy Series if their handicap is -33 PHRF or faster. There is a $75 registration fee for each race. The Feb. 5 race, entries will need to be in by 6 p.m. on Feb. 3. To register for the race or find more information, see the LAYC website at http://www.layc.org/. This race follows the COVID-19 protocols set by federal, state and county restrictions.