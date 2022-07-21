On the Horizons

Offshore Racing Series Oceanside Sprint (August 5)

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Yacht Club will host the third race in the 2022 Offshore Racing Series on Aug. 5. The regatta is open to boats in PHRF, Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and ORCA classes. PHRF Spinnaker entries will need to have a current PHRF rating. This is an open ocean series. The course for the race will be included in the Sailing Instructions. A competitor’s meeting is on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at DPYC. Take-home trophies will be awarded for each class, and the overall winner in the PHRF fleet will be awarded the Top Gun flag. There is a $35 entry for the race; entries must be completed by 6 p.m. on Aug. 4. This race is a feeder race for the Oceanside Yacht Club Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24239#_home.

Three Mark Fiasco (Aug. 6)

SAN DIEGO— Southwestern Yacht Club will host the Three Mark Fiasco on Aug. 6 in San Diego Bay. The regatta is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing with a sailboat of 20 feet or greater in overall length. There is one race scheduled for Aug. 6, and the first warning will sound off at 11:55 a.m.; there is a 4:30 p.m. time limit. SWYC will host an after-party and awards presentation at the club after the race. Trophies will be presented to each class, and the Overall Open Spinnaker Winner and the Southwestern Race Fleet Winner will be noted on the perpetual trophy. A $35 entry fee is due by Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted online at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24843. For more information, contact Event Chair Kevin Murphy at kmurphyimages@me.com or (858) 344-9813.

20th Annual Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta

OCAENSIDE— The Oceanside Yacht Club will host the 20th Annual Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta Aug. 6-7 south of the Oceanside harbor entrance. The regatta is open to members of yacht clubs or sailing associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or US Sailing. Yachts in the Cruising Class without a PHRF certificate will be assigned a rating by the race committee. The race is open to the following classes, One-Design classes: Schock 35, Beneteau First 36.7, Holder 20, Capri 25, Catalina 27, J24, J80, Olson 30, J120, and yachts holding a current valid Southern California or San Diego PHRF certificate rating between –18 and 240. Five races are scheduled throughout the weekend, three on Saturday and two on Sunday. A $60 entry fee is due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. This is a charity event and will include a regatta party, raffle, and silent auction. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24807.