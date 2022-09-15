On the Horizons

Channel Islands to Marina del Rey Race (Sept. 24)

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The Channel Islands Yacht Club and the Del Rey Yacht Club are teaming up to host the Channel Islands to Marina del Rey Race on Sept. 24. The race is an almost 45-nautical mile course that starts near the Channel Islands Harbor north entrance and takes sailors around Platform Gina and ends near the Marina del Rey south entrance. The race is open to boats with a valid PHRF Southern California rating. A $50 entry fee is due by Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. On Sept. 23, racers and family can participate in the “Beefeaters” Steak Dinner at CIYC at 6:30 p.m. for $25 a person. There is a breakfast available on race day at 8 a.m. for $8 a person, and then a continental breakfast and awards ceremony at DRYC on Sept. 25. Registration for meals and the race are due by Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Late entries for the race will be accepted with a $25 late fee. For more information or to register for the race, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23716.

Little Ensenada International Race (Sept. 30)

SAN DIEGO— The Southwestern Yacht Club will host the 58th International Yacht Race from Coronado Roads to Ensenada on Sept. 30. The regatta is open to ocean racing sailboats 24 feet or greater whose skippers are part of organizations affiliated with US Sailing. The race will start at Coronado Roads near the TG-1 federal mooring buoy at 10:55 a.m. and finish approximately two nautical miles west of Hotel Coral Marina in Ensenada. Awards will be presented on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. at Hotel Coral. There will be several take-home trophies and a list of perpetual trophies given out at this time. There will also be a paella party after the awards ceremony. Participants must have the proper immigration forms to participate. There is a $100 entry fee that will need to be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Sept. 27; see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25239#_home to register. Contact Race Chair Ian Trotter for more information at: ian@chulavistaphoto.com.

CYC Fall Sport/Small Boat Regatta (Oct. 1-2)

CORONADO— Coronado Yacht Club will host the Fall Sport/Small Boat Regatta the first weekend of October at Glorietta and San Diego South Bay. The regatta is limited to three fleets for sport or small boats whose skippers are in good standing with yacht clubs or sailing organizations recognized by US Sailing. Previous boats that entered the regatta have been Beneteau 36.7; Moth; F18; Laser; 420; FJ; J70; J24; Hansa; Martin 16; Harbor 20. The race will be split between two venues, Hansa, Martin 16 fleet, and possibly a Harbor 20 fleet based in Glorietta Bay, while all other boats will race in San Diego South Bay. The racecourse will be windward-leeward. Trophies will be given to the top three finishers of each class on Sunday after the races have concluded. There will also be an after-party at CYC. The regatta is $50, and the entry can be made online no later than Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Entries can be made at: https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/applet_club_events.php?CLUB_ID=622.