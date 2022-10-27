On The Horizons

Balboa Yacht Club’s Choc Regatta (Nov. 5-6) and 2022-23 Sunkist Series (Nov. 5-6 & Dec. 3-4)

CARONA DEL MAR— From Nov.5-6, the Balboa Yacht Club will host the Choc Regatta. The Sunkist Series includes one-design racing for Inside Classes on four Saturdays and PHRF and one-design racing for Outside Classes on four Sundays spanning a four-month period. The Children’s Hospital of Orange County Regatta is a fundraising event that uses the November Sunkist Series races to provide an opportunity to compete for additional awards and contribute to CHOC. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing, which includes the rules of the classes competing, except that the Southern California PHRF MIR Rule (Section 8) will not apply. The warning for the first race will go off at 1 p.m. These events are open to members in good standing of clubs or organizations affiliated with Southern California Yachting Association or any national authority associated with the sport of sailboat racing. Inside classes include Harbor 20 (A, B & C), Thistle, Lido 14 (A & B), ILCA, Adult Naples Sabot, and any other one-design “dinghy” class under 20ft in length with five (5) or more boats entered before the day of racing. Outside classes include PHRF and one-design keelboat classes 20ft or greater in length, with five (5) or more boats entered before any day of racing.

Fees are as follows:

Sunkist Series Inside Classes Entry Fee: $15

Sunkist Series Outside Classes Entry Fee: $30

CHOC Inside Classes Entry Fee: $25

CHOC Outside Classes Entry Fee: $50

Competitors may enter online at www.balboayachtclub.com, in the “On the Water” section, or by submitting a completed entry form and the entry fee at the Balboa Yacht Club sailing office. Only one entry is needed for the entire Sunkist Series. CHOC entries taken online will be charged $27 for inside classes and $54 for outside classes to cover online registration costs to raise more money for CHOC.

For more information, please visit https://www.balboayachtclub.com/.

2022 Two Harbors Fall Series (Nov. 12)

OXNARD— The Pierpont Bay Yacht Club and Anacapa Yacht Club will host the last leg of the Two harbors Fall Series on Nov. 12. The start signal will go off at 11:30 a.m. PHRF-handicapped spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes and an ORCA-handicapped class will be formed with class breaks determined by entries. All boats shall carry the safety equipment specified by the U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements for Nearshore Races: https://www.ussailing.org/wpcontent/uploads/2022/01/Monohull-SER-2022.0-Nearshore.pdf; for monohulls, and https://www.ussailing.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Multihull-SER-2022.0-Nearshore.pdf for multihulls. In addition, lifeline requirements 2.4.1 – 2.4.8 apply, except that coated lifelines are permitted. These changes will appear in full in the Sailing Instructions. PHRF area A Random Leg Course handicaps will be used. PHRF-handicapped boats must have a current PHRF certificate to be eligible for series trophies regardless of class. The races will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Eligible boats may be entered by completing registration via Regatta Network through the following link: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25332. That link will let you register for the series or just Race 1. If you wish to enter only race two, the link is https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25341. If you want to enter only race three, the link is https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25342. There will be no Skippers Meeting—entries for the series or race close at 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding each race. The Sailing Instructions will be available through Regatta Network. The entry fee for the series is $85 ($75 for USSA members), and the entry fee for individual races is $32 ($28 for USSA members).

For more information, please contact Richard Countress at rcountress@aol.com or Todd Turner at arcadeglass@att.net.