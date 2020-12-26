Registration opens for 2021 Islands Race

Hosted by San Diego Yacht Club and Newport Harbor Yacht Club, the 2021 Islands Race will take place March 5 and 6.

SAN DIEGO—Registration has opened for the 2021 Islands Race, hosted by Newport Harbor Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club.

The 12th edition of the event is scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2021. The 134 nautical mile race starts near the Point Fermin Buoy near Long Beach and rounds Santa Catalina Island and San Clemente Islands before finishing off at the Channel Entrance Buoy to San Diego Harbor. The race involves one night at sea, which organizers say is the perfect opportunity to gain offshore experience.

All boats entered must have at least a 29-foot overall length, a minimum crew of four people and a valid 2021 rating certificate from the applicable Rating Authority. Eligible boats may enter by completing the online entry form at www.islandsrace.com. The entry fee is $225 if paid on or before Feb. 1, 2021. No entry will be accepted after March 1, 2021.

The monohull with the shortest elapsed time will be commemorated on the Newport Harbor Yacht Club ‘Sailing Race Free For All’ perpetual trophy. The monohull with the shortest corrected time will be commemorated on the Islands Race Overall Perpetual Trophy. The multihull with the shortest corrected time will be awarded a take-home trophy. An elapsed time record will also be commemorated on the ‘Stars and Stripes Multihull’ perpetual if established. An awards ceremony is not planned at this time, instead awards will be mailed to the person registering the boat.

The Notice of Race also encouraged participants to review their crew skills and required safety gear.

“Even experienced crew can be overwhelmed with localized bursts of severe weather conditions,” the Notice of Race Vessel Safety Brief stated. “Everyone can benefit from reviewing and sharing their capabilities, limits, and knowing when and how to manage their efforts in challenging conditions.”