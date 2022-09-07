Safety at Sea Seminar to Take Place in October

Check out the Safety at Sea Seminar, hosted at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey Oct. 8-10 with moderator Captain John A. Miller.

Miller is a United States Coast Guard MM Master 100T with over 45 years of on-the-water experience. Miller has completed most of the available American Sailing Association sailing courses and is a certified ASA instructor. Additionally, he has organized, conducted, and instructed many US Sailing Safety at Sea Seminars in SoCal, certifying over 800 sailors, cruisers, racers, and power boaters. In 2021 Miller was nominated to become a US Sailing Safety at Sea Moderator.

There will be three courses offered over the weekend:

US Sailing Sanctioned International Offshore Safety at Sea Course with Hands-on Training

The two-day course will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 and will run until 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The safety course is for everyone, cruisers, powerboaters, and sailboat racers. The course complies with World Sailing Offshore Personal Survival Course guidelines and is a required certification for ARC, Newport to Bermuda, TransPac, and the Pac Cup. The course covers safety and disaster training that makes sailors safer and more prepared on the water. The certification is good for up to five years, and the first day of the course can be taught online.

This course is $350. To register for the class, see https://sailaweigh.org/course-details.php?course=int-l-offshore-sas-2-day-cyc-2022.

US Sailing Sanctioned International Offshore Safety at Sea Refresher Course

The refresher course is a one-day event that will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 9. The course is a One-day International Offshore Safety at Sea Hands-on Training ONLY Course and requires sailors to have completed a US Sailing Sanctioned International Offshore Safety at Sea Course with Hands-on Training two-day [ISAF Offshore Personal Survival Course] within the last 10 years. This is a $300 course. To register for the class, see https://sailaweigh.org/course-details.php?course=refresher-sas-cyc-2022.

US Sailing Sanctioned SAS Hands-on Training Only

This one-day course will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the hands-on course, sailors must have completed a US Sailing Sanctioned Offshore Safety at Sea Course within the last 12 months and completed the Online Offshore Safety at Sea Part Two (Units 11-15) or have completed the online Offshore Safety at Sea Part One (Units 1-10) and Part Two (11-15) before attending. Attendees seeking a US Sailing Sanctioned International Offshore Safety at Sea Hands-on Training Certificate that meets World Sailing Guidelines for Offshore Personal Survival (either through a One-day Hands-on Only course or a Refresher course) have to take the Offshore Online Safety at Sea Part Two (Units 11-15) prior to attending. The cost of the Online Part Two (Units 11-15) is included in the registration fee for this course. This certification is good for five years from the date of the course. The course is $300; registration can be completed at https://sailaweigh.org/course-details.php?course=hands-only-sas-cyc-2022.