San Diego Yacht Club to Host One Design Weekend in April

The yacht club’s April One Design Weekend regatta is set to be held April 24 and 25.

SAN DIEGO— After taking a break in March, San Diego Yacht Club will once again host a One Design Weekend regatta on April 24 and 25.

All ODW regattas are open to any one-design fleet and are subject to any county, state, or federal COVID-19 guidelines stipulating specific rules for social distancing and gatherings.

A maximum of nine races are scheduled but the race committee reserves the right to add or remove races each day to stay between the time allotted between the first warning signal and the last warning signal each day.

The series is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing.

A boat’s score in individual ODW regattas will be the total of her race scores. There are no awards given for any of the ODW regattas.

There is no entry fee but there may be other membership requirements, fleet dues, or entry fees required by a specific class to be eligible for a series comprised of one or more ODW regattas. Refer to the Notice of Race for each respective fleet series for details.

Boats interested in racing must complete an online entry form at www.sdyc.org/race. Online registration will close on the Friday prior to race day. Late registrants may enter after 4 p.m. Friday by submitting their entry information to the Race Chair Signal Vessel for that day prior to leaving the dock.

Official Sailing Instructions will be available at the Notice Board no later than 5 p.m. on April 23.

The One-Design Weekend regatta series began on Jan. 16 and was scheduled to be held once per month (except for March) throughout the year.

For more information, contact regatta manager Jeff Johnson, at 619-758-6310 or by email at sailing@sdyc.org.