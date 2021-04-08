US Sailing Releases Releases Nominations for Women’s Olympic Sailing Team

VILAMOURA, Portugal一 The third and final stage of the US Sailing Team’s Olympic Selection series for the Women’s 470 concluded the weekend of March 11.

United States Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade Nicole ‘Nikki’ Barnes (28) and Lara Dallman-Weiss (32) ended with 97 points and a seventh-place standing that guarantees them a nomination from the US Sailing Team as the potential representatives in the Women’s 470 for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The third stage was held at the 2021 470 World Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal hosted by Vilamoura Sailing.

The qualifier was followed by a medal race on March 12, with the top ten teams from each division where Barnes and Dallman-Weiss finished in seventh place for the women’s division with 109 net points and 12 points from the medal race alone.

Dallman-Weiss is from Hugo, Minnesota and, found her love for competitive sailing at Eckerd College where she graduated in 2011 with a degree in nutrition, according to the US Sailing website.

In 2010 Dallman-Wiess took third place at the Women’s Nationals and earned awards as crew and skipper. She raced on the professional circuit for five years before campaigning full-time for the 470 class. Dallman-Wiess is the crew for the pairing.

Barnes is from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and started sailing at six-years-old.

In 2011 Barnes took third place in the ISAF Youth Worlds, and in 2017 was named Quantum Women’s Sailor of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, and was a three-time All-American Sailor. Barnes is a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard graduating from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 2017.

She has been granted a Support Allowance Billet which will let her train full-time through the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics according to the US Sailing Team website. Barnes is the skipper for the pairing.

On March 24, 2020, IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō pushed the games back to the summer of 2021, with the date set for July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021, according to the Olympics website.