New dates set for Annual WoodenBoat Show in Connecticut

MYSTIC, Connecticut—The 29th Annual WoodenBoat Show in Mystic, Connecticut has been postponed from June to August.

Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, WoodenBoat Publications, Inc. announced the company made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event to Aug. 14-16.

“We take the health and safety of our staff, exhibitors, and attendees seriously,” WoodenBoat Publications, Inc. said in a released statement.

Advanced ticket holders and vendors will be contacted and advised of the new event dates.

WoodenBoat Publications, Inc. puts on the show every year, celebrating the design and craftsmanship of wooden vessels. The three-day festival will be held at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

The event features more than 100 traditional and classic wooden boats of every type, including cruising yachts, launches, runabouts, fishing boats, performance powerboats, daysailers, dinghies, rowboats, canoes, performance shells, multi-hulls and racing boats.

Festival activities include demonstrations, workshops and vendor booths selling maritime art, antiques, tools, books, nautical gear, and more. The festival also features the Family BoatBuilding tent, where families and teams have the opportunity to work together to build their own canoe or skiff during the weekend.

According to event organizers, the festival draws over 13,000 boating enthusiasts each year.

Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information on the event visit thewoodenboatshow.com/.