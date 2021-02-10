Volvo Penta launches industry’s first fully integrated assisted docking system

LAS VEGAS —Volvo Penta has launched the industry’s first fully integrated Assisted Docking system. The company announced the commercial availability of the Assisted Docking system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in a Jan. 11 statement. Volvo Penta said the system gives captains better control when docking a boat by automating his or her intentions, compensating for some dynamic variables, such as wind and current, and helping the vessel stay on its intended course.

The Assisted Docking system integrates a software layer developed in house with the company’s GPS-based Dynamic Positioning System and proprietary Inboard Performance Systems (IPS) for a package including: Human-Machine Interface (HMI) at the helm, electronics via the engine, propulsion systems and sensors, and advanced navigation processing power for a much easier boating experience, even in rough conditions.

“From our Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, which connects and manages the internal communications between the engine and driveline, joystick and display screen so the driver can control everything from the joystick – to our Dynamic Positioning System (DPS), which automatically maintains a boat’s heading and position, even in rough conditions – to today with the release of the Assisted Docking system, we take the next step in easy boating and continue our long-held ambition to make docking a boat easier for a more enjoyable boating experience.” said Volvo Penta Product Manager Electronics Anders Thorin in the Jan. 11 statement.