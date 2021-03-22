West Palm Beach Hosts 35th Annual International Boat Show

PALM BEACH, Fla.一 The city of West Palm Beach gave the green light for the 35th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show on March 2.

The show will be held from March 25 through March 28 in downtown West Palm Beach. The city and event organizer Informa Markets have put in place a series of safety procedures to combat COVID-19.

Participants are required to wear face coverings and there will be temperature checks at the entrance.

The location of the event has been updated to be entirely open-air and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

The boat show brings in $682.7 million statewide and creates 4,394 full-time Florida jobs every year, according to a press release for the show.

This year’s event will showcase a variety of yachts, accessories and will have a large selection of exhibits and educational interactive activities for kids, including an AquaZone and a kid’s fishing clinic by Hook the Future. For more information see PBboatshow.com.